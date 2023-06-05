China has rolled out measures to protect the environment in recent years. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese prosecutors zero in on environmental crime cases, report says

  • They looked into double the number of cases involving damage to the environment in the past five years compared to 2013-17
  • But the number of prosecutions filed appears to be on a downward trend, accounting for less than half the cases investigated last year

Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Jun, 2023

