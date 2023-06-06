The youth league’s influence has declined in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
The youth league’s influence has declined in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party
China /  Politics

China’s Communist Youth League gets new leader, aged 52, but role is ‘no longer fast track to the top’

  • The body’s importance has been eclipsed in recent years and its new head A Dong is older than some previous incumbents
  • However, A and other officials born in the 1970s may still be given a chance to prove themselves ahead of taking on more senior roles

Jane CaiWilliam Zheng
Jane Cai in Beijingand William Zheng in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:14pm, 6 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The youth league’s influence has declined in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
The youth league’s influence has declined in recent years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE