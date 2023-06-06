Wu Cherng-dean (left), leader of Taiwan’s New Party, meets Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Wu Cherng-dean (left), leader of Taiwan’s New Party, meets Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Beijing voices support for Taiwan’s pro-unification forces in latest exchange

  • Wang Huning, the top official on Taiwan affairs, met a delegation led by Wu Cherng-dean from the New Party
  • He called independence ‘a serious crime of splitting the country, which is a dead end and will only bring serious disaster’

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wu Cherng-dean (left), leader of Taiwan’s New Party, meets Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Wu Cherng-dean (left), leader of Taiwan’s New Party, meets Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE