Wu Cherng-dean (left), leader of Taiwan’s New Party, meets Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing voices support for Taiwan’s pro-unification forces in latest exchange
- Wang Huning, the top official on Taiwan affairs, met a delegation led by Wu Cherng-dean from the New Party
- He called independence ‘a serious crime of splitting the country, which is a dead end and will only bring serious disaster’
