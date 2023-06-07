Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing carried out an inspection of major manufacturing companies in Shanghai this week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing, a one-time weapons executive, targets country’s manufacturing sector
- During inspection of major manufacturers in Shanghai, Zhang urged speedy value-adding and faster breakthroughs in bottleneck technologies
- Zhang is also top administrator for state-owned enterprises, top regulator of industrial safety and top coordinator of China’s disaster response and relief
Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing carried out an inspection of major manufacturing companies in Shanghai this week. Photo: Xinhua