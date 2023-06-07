A major sandstorm hit Inner Mongolia and other parts of northern China in March. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for greater efforts to fight desertification after climate change leads to spike in dust clouds
- The Chinese leader says the country’s policies have been having an effect but warns that a sustained, long-term effort is still needed to fight the problem
- More incidents have been recorded in the past couple of years, including major storms that affected vast areas of the country
