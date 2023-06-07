The proposed rules say technology companies must undergo security assessment if they wish to include any features that could be used “for public expression and social mobilisation”. Photo: Reuters
The proposed rules say technology companies must undergo security assessment if they wish to include any features that could be used “for public expression and social mobilisation”. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid protests
China /  Politics

Apple’s AirDrop in focus as China moves to restrict Wi-fi, Bluetooth file-sharing over ‘national security’ concerns

  • Real-name registration among requirements in draft rules posted on top internet watchdog’s website for month-long public consultation
  • Move is latest in Beijing’s drive to boost national security after use of AirDrop mainland zero-Covid and Hong Kong anti-government protesters

Sylvie ZhuangVanessa Cai
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijingand Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 8:55pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The proposed rules say technology companies must undergo security assessment if they wish to include any features that could be used “for public expression and social mobilisation”. Photo: Reuters
The proposed rules say technology companies must undergo security assessment if they wish to include any features that could be used “for public expression and social mobilisation”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE