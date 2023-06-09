Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Zhonghuan industrial park in Hohhot, capital of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region on northern China on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Dual circulation needed to protect China economy in ‘extreme’ circumstances, Xi Jinping warns
- The Chinese president said the strategy to boost domestic activity will make sure the country can continue to function normally
- The comments to manufacturers in Inner Mongolia were Xi’s second recent warning to prepare for ‘worst-case’ scenarios
