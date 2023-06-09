Online trolling will be considered as “seriously endangering the social order” if it causes the victim to suffer mental distress or commit suicide, according to the proposed directive. Photo: Shutterstock
Cyberbullying: China looks at ‘severe penalties’ in proposed new rules to fight online violence
- China’s top three legal bodies issue draft guidelines on a new directive to target cyberbullies, with public consultation lasting until June 25
- Several incidents of cyberbullying in recent months have sparked grief and outrage in China
