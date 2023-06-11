Tsai Ing-Wen, pictured with her senior adviser Yen Chih-fa who resigned after being accused of misconduct. Photo: CNA
Wave of #MeToo cases threatens to engulf Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party
- A senior aide to President Tsai Ing-wen quit after being accused of harassment and a number of party officials resigned over their handling of other cases
- Failing to tackle a series of scandals properly could cost the party dearly among key electoral groups, including women and younger votes
Tsai Ing-Wen, pictured with her senior adviser Yen Chih-fa who resigned after being accused of misconduct. Photo: CNA