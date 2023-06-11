Students arrive for the first day of the National College Entrance Examination, or gaokao, in central China’s Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China education
China’s gaokao exam tests grasp of Xi Jinping Thought, so students can ‘understand the power of truth’

  • Papers adhered to Xi’s ideology and ‘spirit’ of the 20th party congress, testing agency says, as record 12.91 million sit key school-leaving exam
  • Explicit publicising of Xi references in test papers comes amid nationwide campaign for studying his thoughts and promoting them among youth

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 6:38am, 11 Jun, 2023

