Putting a price on 2 decades of full-time housework in China

What is the value of 20 years of full-time housework? For one woman in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian the amount was 50,000 yuan (about US$7,000). That was how much she asked for – and received – as part of a court-backed divorce settlement outlined in a case review published earlier this month. The cash payout amounted to about 200 yuan per month – and the court held it up as a good example of how to resolve family matters. But with the national average monthly wage for domestic workers at around 9,600 yuan, commenters online suggested the payout was too low. A burden shared: experts urge more support for Hong Kong’s tired, stressed carers Most of the burden for caregiving in Chinese families is still shouldered by women, according to research by China Women’s University and Social Sciences Academic Press published in April. The researchers found that only 7.5 per cent of couples shared childcare responsibilities. Under the country’s civil code, the person who bears a heavier burden of family duties such as raising children, taking care of the elderly, and supporting a partner in work, can claim remuneration. The provision is part of an amendment introduced to the code in 2021 but it does not say how the payment should be calculated. It is also something that can only be claimed upon divorce. China’s youth snub ‘hardship’ of caring for elderly as population ages Yao Junchang, a lawyer specialising in civil and labour law at the Beijing W&H law firm, said the amount requested by the woman in the Xian case reflected the traditional Chinese mindset that women should be the homemakers while men were the breadwinners. “Domestic work is recognised as a duty, or rather, a sense of obligation in family life,” he said. Yao also said the value of work within the home could not be compared with the fees charged by domestic service companies. “This is not about rights and this cannot be equated to hiring a helper as it has a commercial nature to it,” he said. Yao said it was difficult to quantify how much a person should be paid for housework because it was almost impossible to have evidence of how much work was done in a marriage – and courts relied on evidence. He said payments should factor in family finances and the wage-earning partner’s income. In the Xian case, he said, the woman received 50,000 yuan because this was the amount she asked for and Chinese law only responded within the range the plaintiff requested. Yao said many people did not know the law and did not demand remuneration when filing for divorce. Single father asks estranged wife to pay US$15,000 for housework and child care Sociology and gender scholar Yige Dong, from the State University of New York in Buffalo, said China was the world’s biggest market for domestic workers but the work done by family members was often valued less. “When the housework and care work is done by the mother or grandma, it’s worthless; when it’s done by a hired helper, it is suddenly very expensive,” Dong said. She said people saw work such as mothering as something that was done out of “pure love” and there was no need to pay them. But housework was “real, tough work and should not be invisible”. “Of course, men should contribute their fair share in this domain. Too often, men don’t think it’s their obligation to do any housework. This type of gender stereotyping should be transformed,” she added. In the long run, Chinese society should develop a range of ways to meet the different care needs within a family, she said. Chinese divorce court orders husband to pay wife for years of housework Zhanlian Feng, a senior researcher from RTI International, a US-based research institute, said the government could take action to create fundamental change, such as including unpaid housework in calculations of GDP. The United Nations agency UN Women estimated that in 2017 unpaid care and domestic work around the world accounted for up to 39 per cent of GDP, contributing more to the economy than the manufacturing or transport sectors. Feng is also in favour of having the government compensate unpaid family carers for lost earnings and opportunity costs. “However limited that may be in monetary value, it is one way to recognise the value and contributions of caregivers,” he said, adding it could be controversial. Feng said that in Japan, the government intentionally did not allow a cash-for-care policy, fearing it would have the unintended effect of perpetuating the “unequally gendered role of women” in caring for the elderly. “The concern is that by paying women in cash for caregiving it may have the unintended effect of putting them in that traditional caregiver role forever,” he said. But the idea was popular in Germany and many other European countries, where family caregivers were paid for their contributions or earned credits towards future social security benefits, he said.