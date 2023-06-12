Chinese President Xi Jinping says cultural inheritance, innovation and development are key for China to grow into a global cultural powerhouse. Photo: AP Photo
How China’s Xi Jinping promotes mix of Marxism and traditional culture to further Communist Party and ‘Chinese dream’
- Traditional Chinese culture has made a comeback amid rising nationalism as Beijing and Washington are mired in intense strategic competition
- Xi speaks of ‘common aspirations’, rather than human rights of ‘peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, says analyst
