Chinese President Xi Jinping says cultural inheritance, innovation and development are key for China to grow into a global cultural powerhouse. Photo: AP Photo
How China’s Xi Jinping promotes mix of Marxism and traditional culture to further Communist Party and ‘Chinese dream’

  • Traditional Chinese culture has made a comeback amid rising nationalism as Beijing and Washington are mired in intense strategic competition
  • Xi speaks of ‘common aspirations’, rather than human rights of ‘peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, says analyst

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Jun, 2023

