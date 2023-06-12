Police in Beijing’s Haidian District have detained a 26-year-old man surnamed Yuan after an alleged hostage taking. Photo: Wikipedia
Chinese police arrest man after alleged hostage taking in Beijing
- Authorities say a man drove onto a high school campus in Haidian District and took a student hostage before police arrested him
- Such attacks are extremely rare in the capital, one of the most heavily-policed cities in the country
