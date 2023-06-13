Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xiongan in May as part of his push to develop it and ease congestion in Beijing. Pictured is Rongdong district in Xiongan New Area, in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Top provincial officials survey state-owned enterprise HQs to help President Xi Jinping move key offices out of Beijing
- Xiongan New Area plan viewed with suspicion because it is not near any regional commercial hub and workers do not want to move from China’s capital: analyst
- Hebei governor Wang Zhengpu urges energy giants to speed up existing projects in the province
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xiongan in May as part of his push to develop it and ease congestion in Beijing. Pictured is Rongdong district in Xiongan New Area, in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua