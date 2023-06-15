Wang Huning, the head of Beijing’s top political advisory body, is expected to address the opening of the Straits Forum in the mainland city of Xiamen. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s KMT to send high-level delegation to mainland China forum despite Taipei’s warnings against being ‘united front tool’
- Kuomintang vice-chairman Andrew Hsia will lead trip to Xiamen to take part in annual Straits Forum, which kicks off on Friday
- Island authorities ban government officials from attending event they say is meant to make Taiwanese drop guard against threat of Beijing attack
