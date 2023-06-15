A man carries a box containing cremated ashes near a funeral house in Wuhan, China during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in April 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China drops cremation data from quarterly report, raising questions about key Covid death indicator
- Ministry of Civil Affairs scraps figure from delayed statistics release, and provinces also appear to be withholding the information
- The omission makes it harder to understand impact of last winter’s Covid-19 wave, which swept the nation after Beijing’s U-turn on pandemic measures
A man carries a box containing cremated ashes near a funeral house in Wuhan, China during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in April 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE