A closed show venue of Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s culture police spark fears of overkill as Communist Party steps up ideological drive
- Fate of stand-up comic Li Haoshi and overall squeeze on the arts have observers warning of possible ‘excessive use of power’ by cultural law enforcers
- Sending a dedicated force to control comedy clubs is an extreme that ‘almost reminds me of the Cultural Revolution’, academic in Toronto says
