Provincial officials declared the foreign object was part of a mouse, not duck neck as earlier suggested. Photo: Guancha.cn
China food security
China /  Politics

Local cadres blamed over mouse head meal at college canteen in China

  • Communist Party mouthpiece says case exposes multiple failures by lower-level officials
  • Provincial inspectors find the material in the dish was a rodent and not duck neck as district inspectors had concluded

Minnie Chan
Updated: 7:05pm, 18 Jun, 2023

