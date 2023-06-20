The death of a woman who was waiting to be questioned by police in Hunan province, central China when she apparently suffered a heart attack is being investigated, after her daughter claimed she had “multiple bruises”. Authorities in Hunan’s Cili county said on Tuesday they would look into any potential wrongdoing by law enforcement officers in the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, surnamed Zhao. In their statement, Cili authorities said that Zhao turned herself in to local police on June 14 for questioning related to procuring prostitutes. While waiting to be interrogated, Zhao suddenly collapsed on her way to the toilet, the statement said. “The police then contacted the hospital, but (Zhao) died after the hospital failed to rescue her. The hospital diagnosed a malignant cardiac arrhythmia resulting in sudden cardiac death.” “If the investigation finds any person has violated the discipline and the law, he or she will be dealt with seriously,” they said in a statement. Chinese authorities sack, detain 3 police officers after reporter beating The investigation follows a public appeal by a woman identifying herself as Zhao’s daughter on Saturday, via social media platform Douyin. She said her mother had turned herself in to police on Wednesday morning last week “to be interrogated”. The daughter said she was called by the station at 4pm that afternoon and told to go to the hospital. There she found her mother with “multiple bruises” and no vital signs, the woman said on Douyin. She also claimed that police did not provide audio or video recordings of her mother’s four hours at the station. Several media outlets picked up the woman’s claims, citing the absence of the recordings to raise questions about whether local law enforcement officials used violence against Zhao. Many social media commenters also demanded that the police station release the surveillance video. Former Guangdong police chief under investigation for corruption The statement did not say whether the police station will provide surveillance recordings as evidence and calls to the station where the incident occurred went unanswered. The Cili county propaganda department said on Monday that the local government had organised a joint investigation and results would be made public when available, according to the Xinan Evening News, based in the southeastern province of Anhui. Torture is explicitly banned in Chinese law, with the country’s top legal bodies issuing a joint directive in 2016 against its use to extract confessions. “No one should be forced to prove their guilt,” the directive said. Countries can follow ‘various paths’ on human rights, says Xi The same guidelines also required police to “gradually implement simultaneous audio and video recording of the entire interrogation process in all cases”. Last year, more than 1,400 judicial staff were punished for crimes in office, which included the extortion of confessions by torture, according to China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate. A man from Jiangxi province in central China caused a national sensation when he disclosed in 2020 that he had been tortured for six days and nights to extort a confession for a murder he did not commit. He was finally found not guilty and released after 27 years in prison.