China introduced its first counterterrorism law in 2015, issuing specific directives for implementing the legislation in Xinjiang the following year. photo: Shutterstock
China introduced its first counterterrorism law in 2015, issuing specific directives for implementing the legislation in Xinjiang the following year. photo: Shutterstock
Xinjiang
China /  Politics

Use the law to tackle terrorism in Xinjiang, China’s security chief says

  • Chen Wenqing urges authorities to ‘normalise’ counterterrorism efforts and abide by ‘scientific’ legislation in combating extremism
  • Chen made his first trip to the region since taking up his new role in October

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China introduced its first counterterrorism law in 2015, issuing specific directives for implementing the legislation in Xinjiang the following year. photo: Shutterstock
China introduced its first counterterrorism law in 2015, issuing specific directives for implementing the legislation in Xinjiang the following year. photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE