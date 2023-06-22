Firefighters at the scene of the shattered barbecue restaurant in Ningxia, China on Wednesday night. Photo: Xinhua
China restaurant gas tank blast kills 31, leaves 7 injured

  • President Xi Jinping calls for ‘all-out efforts’ in treating victims and dealing with those responsible
  • Explosion happened an hour after staff smelled a leak while the chef replaced a valve on Wednesday night

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 12:34pm, 22 Jun, 2023

