China restaurant gas tank blast kills 31, leaves 7 injured

A gas explosion at a busy barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night has left 31 people dead in China’s northwestern Ningxia region and another seven injured on the eve of China’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival celebrations. Firefighters arrived at the scene in Ningxia’s capital Yinchuan after a tank of liquefied petroleum gas exploded during the restaurant’s peak dining hours at 8.40pm. Shanghai media reports on Thursday said the victims included high school students and the elderly. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “all-out efforts” in treating the injured. He also urged investigators to establish the cause of the incident and for those responsible to be punished. At noon on Thursday, Xinhua reported that nine people, including the restaurant’s owner, shareholders and staff, had been detained by Ningxia police, and its assets frozen. Beijing-based newspaper China Youth Daily said all the injured are being treated at the Ningxia Medical University General Hospital. According to the Yinchuan government’s official WeChat account, the explosion happened as the chef was replacing the valve on the gas tank, about an hour after staff reported smelling a leak. The emergency management ministry has sent a working group to the site, its official website said. Party newspaper Ningxia Daily said the local government has set up a team to investigate the blast. According to Xinhua, 64 families in the vicinity have been moved into hotels, while a video recorded near the scene by The Beijing News showed nearby roads and shops still closed at noon on Thursday. This is the deadliest explosion in China since March 2019, when an explosion at a chemical plant in the eastern province of Jiangsu killed 78 people. China’s last fatal gas blast occurred in June 2021 in the central province of Hubei’s Shiyan city, when a gas pipe explosion in a vegetable market killed 26. Four months after the explosion, authorities said the company in charge of maintaining the pipeline were negligent and 11 people were arrested.