China’s domestic violence law took effect in 2016 but a recent case has stirred debate about whether it offers enough protection. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Women and gender
Jail term for abuse case in China doesn’t go far enough, critics say

  • A court has sentenced Mou Linhan, 26, to more than three years in prison for abuse that led his girlfriend to take her own life
  • Legal expert says it’s a significant ruling for domestic violence cases but women’s rights advocate calls it ‘hardly satisfactory’

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Jun, 2023

