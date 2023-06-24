China’s domestic violence law took effect in 2016 but a recent case has stirred debate about whether it offers enough protection. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Jail term for abuse case in China doesn’t go far enough, critics say
- A court has sentenced Mou Linhan, 26, to more than three years in prison for abuse that led his girlfriend to take her own life
- Legal expert says it’s a significant ruling for domestic violence cases but women’s rights advocate calls it ‘hardly satisfactory’
China’s domestic violence law took effect in 2016 but a recent case has stirred debate about whether it offers enough protection. Photo: Shutterstock Images