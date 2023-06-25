Comedian Li Haoshi is being investigated after he made a joke about the PLA last month. Photo: Weibo
Comedian Li Haoshi is being investigated after he made a joke about the PLA last month. Photo: Weibo
Comedians and comedy
China /  Politics

Why a joke about the PLA has got China’s stand-up comics worried

  • Performers say they are steering clear of ‘sensitive matters’ and fear the censors are clamping down
  • Last month a comedian was placed under investigation and his company fined for mocking a military slogan

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Comedian Li Haoshi is being investigated after he made a joke about the PLA last month. Photo: Weibo
Comedian Li Haoshi is being investigated after he made a joke about the PLA last month. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE