Qin Yizhi’s string of deputy roles is a sign the party is concerned about the ability of Communist Youth League cadres to take on top roles, according to one observer. Photo: Simon Song
China’s Communist Youth League no longer path to party power as former chief shuffles to yet another deputy role

  • Qin Yizhi’s new position on ethnic affairs commission is latest sign of stalled political career
  • The youth organisation, once the power base of top leaders, is increasingly sidelined, having been ordered to revamp by President Xi Jinping in 2015

William Zheng
Updated: 4:16pm, 28 Jun, 2023

