State assets management has not been strict and efficient enough, the report from the National Audit Office says. Photo: Reuters
China’s foreign ministry, customs, central bank among top agencies in audit net over 1 billion yuan ‘misconduct’
- Exorbitant pay hikes, unauthorised investments and failure to hand in profits among deviations spotted by National Audit Office
- Report follows study of 228.6 billion yuan in budget allocations to 41 central government departments and their affiliates from November to February
State assets management has not been strict and efficient enough, the report from the National Audit Office says. Photo: Reuters