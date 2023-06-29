Chinese authorities say a new drone law introduced on Wednesday and taking effect in 2024 law addresses potential dangers from the rapid proliferation of drones in fields such as defence, agriculture and scientific research. Photo: Handout
China to launch drone owner registration, no-fly zones and filming limits under new rules
- Interim Regulations for Managing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle Flights bans non-Chinese drones and pilots from using the vehicles for surveying land from 2024
- Authorities say UAVs ‘interrupting flights, injuring people when control is lost, harming rights of others by secret filming’
