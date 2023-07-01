The overhaul is part of efforts to curb risks and deepen the party’s control over financial policymaking. Photo: AP
The overhaul is part of efforts to curb risks and deepen the party’s control over financial policymaking. Photo: AP
China’s Communist Party
China’s state financial sector braces for ‘one of the toughest years’

  • Executives say morale has plummeted since an overhaul was announced in March
  • It aims to fight corruption and bring the sector under more direct control of the party

William Zheng
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Jul, 2023

