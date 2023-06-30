In 2022, the total number of party members aged under 30 dropped to 12.43 million – a fall of 189,000 or 1.5 per cent – from 2021, according to official figures. Photo: AFP
China’s Communist Party reaches 98 million members but youth membership falls
- 2022 figures show women made up around 30 per cent of the party and there are just under 7.5 million members from ethnic minority groups
- ‘We need to weed out those who appreciate Western values, indulge in extravagance, avoid tough duties, or have doubts with the party’s directions’: source
In 2022, the total number of party members aged under 30 dropped to 12.43 million – a fall of 189,000 or 1.5 per cent – from 2021, according to official figures. Photo: AFP