Yan Mingfu (left), became China’s vice-minister of civil affairs in 1991 after being removed from his positions in 1989. He is pictured with Eric Li Ka-cheung. Photo: SCMP
Yan Mingfu, Chinese Communist Party negotiator with Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, dies aged 92
- Yan invited protest leaders to a dialogue on May 14, 1989 but failed to persuade them to stop their hunger strike
- He was removed from his positions soon after June 4 crackdown, returned years later as vice-minister of civil affairs and continued public service into retirement
