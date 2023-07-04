Taiwan’s vice-foreign minister Roy Chun Lee says the financial costs of imposing a full economic blockade on the island are too high for Beijing Photo: CNA
Taiwan election 2024
China /  Politics

Beijing will keep up intimidation, but little chance of a full economic blockade, Taipei official says

  • Taiwanese vice-foreign minister Roy Chun Lee says Beijing will pay ‘lip service’ to economic siege, but price of imposing one is too high
  • A shelved cross-strait trade pact is likely dead since it is ‘completely inconsistent’ with current economic order, he says

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:30pm, 4 Jul, 2023