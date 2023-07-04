Taiwan sees little chance of a full economic blockade by Beijing, despite the threat of a war amid heightened cross-strait tensions , the island’s vice-foreign minister, Roy Chun Lee said on Tuesday. He added that there also seemed to be no chance of revising a cross-strait service trade agreement reached by Beijing and Taipei a decade ago. Speaking to overseas journalists, Lee said Beijing was not likely to impose an extensive economic blockade against Taipei because such a move would also hurt the mainland. “I think China will continue to talk about the possibility of an [economic] blockade” against the island, he said, adding that Beijing would continue to signal it would impose such an action to ramp up pressure on Taipei. That would be the “cheapest way” for Beijing to suggest intimidation against Taiwan, Lee said. “Historically a blockade is just a mile away from the military conflict,” he said, adding there were many “loopholes” to break such a siege. Lee did not elaborate. Aside from the high cost of imposing a blockade, such an encirclement would also cause uncertainty, leading Beijing to “continue to pay lip service” to such an idea rather than implementing it, he said. Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory to be brought back under its control, by force, if necessary, imposed partial trade sanctions against Taiwan soon after then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last year over what it saw as a violation of its sovereignty. Most countries, including the United States, do not see Taiwan as a sovereign state but they oppose any unilateral change to the status quo by force. In addition to staging a series of live-fire drills around the island, Beijing also suspended imports of more than 2,000 food and industrial goods from some 120 Taiwanese companies. In April, Beijing started an investigation into trade barriers it said were imposed by Taiwan on 2,455 mainland Chinese products, including food, textiles, minerals, metals, plastics, chemicals and construction materials, and threatened punitive measures. Taiwanese analysts said the partial measures were the extent of what Beijing could do to ramp up pressure on Taiwan. “Until now, no senior officials in mainland China have officially called for an economic blockade against Taiwan, as the act itself would also affect the mainland’s economic development,” said Max Lo, executive director of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, a think tank in Taipei. Xi undecided on whether to order Taiwan unification by 2027: Milley Lo said that at the annual Straits Forum in the mainland city of Xiamen last month, the mainland’s top political adviser Wang Huning called for cross-strait economic prosperity, adding that Fujian province should be a showcase zone for “Taiwan’s economic integration into China”. “This means the mainland has no plan to impose an economic blockade against Taiwan,” he said. Hsu Tsun-tzu, a senior analyst at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research think tank in Taipei, said partial sanctions against Taiwan “would not affect the overall export performance of the island, since they accounted for no more than 0.5 per cent of Taiwan’s total exports to the mainland”. It was unlikely Beijing would extend sanctions to Taiwan’s hi-tech products, such as chips, which the mainland urgently needs, she added. In an interview with Bloomberg in April, Lee, the vice foreign minister, said Taiwan had spent the past two years stepping up efforts to stockpile critical goods and minerals, and introduced new legislation to make the island more resistent to possible sanctions. Lee also cast doubts on the revival of the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement, a deal struck by the former Kuomintang government in 2013. The agreement had led to many political and economic disputes on the island, Lee said. “[It] is completely inconsistent with the current development of international economic order,” Lee added, stressing that the political climate in Beijing was very different when the deal was signed 10 years ago. UK ex-PM Truss paid US$100,000 for 4-hour Taiwan visit At that time, many nations believed that engagement with Beijing would help it transform into an economy that respected the international rules-based order, he said. Since then, Beijing had increasingly weaponised its economy to achieve political gain through intimidation, Lee added. “So that is the reason I’m saying that the trade agreement is overdue,” he said. Lee’s comments came days after two presidential hopefuls – Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition KMT, and Ko Wen-je of the mainland-friendly Taiwan People’s Party – called for a revival of the pact to help improve cross-strait relations and boost bilateral investment ahead of January’s presidential and legislative elections. The island’s legislature shelved the agreement when it was sent for ratification over concerns that it was not in the interests of Taiwanese companies.