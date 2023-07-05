Chongqing residents were trapped in their homes after a sudden surge in floodwaters. Photo: Xinhua
Fatal floods hit Chinese city of Chongqing as President Xi Jinping warns all country’s main rivers are at risk

  • At least 15 people have died and thousands have been forced to evacuate after days of heavy rainfall in the southwestern city
  • Chinese leader warns country is entering a critical phase of the flood season and warns officials to be prepared with all seven major waterways at risk

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 6:22pm, 5 Jul, 2023

