China’s censors have blocked two online media outlets this week – one that exposed Covid-related scandals during the pandemic, the other focused on trends in the news industry. The social media accounts of Health Insight and Media Camp were suspended as of Monday evening, with no explanation given. It comes after the internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, began a campaign in March to “strictly regulate the chaos of self-publishing media”. Chinese censor has shut down over 4,000 websites and 55 apps in 3 months Health Insight was set up in 2018 and posted content on WeChat, Weibo and Zhihu. All three accounts have been suspended. “This account has been blocked, content cannot be viewed,” a notice on the outlet’s WeChat page read. Health Insight is one of the few media outlets in China focused on healthcare reporting. It covered the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province in early 2020 and reported on the death of Dr Li Wenliang , who had tried to raise the alarm about the new coronavirus. Its reporters also looked into issues that were mostly ignored by mainstream media during the three years of China’s harsh zero-Covid rules. It pointed out the lack of medical evidence to support the use of Linhua Qingwen , a traditional Chinese medicine that Beijing claimed could treat Covid-19. At the height of a months-long lockdown in Shanghai last year, the outlet looked at its impact on mental health – an issue authorities were reluctant to address. After the pandemic controls were abruptly scrapped in December, Health Insight reported on the huge sums spent by local governments on Covid prevention and excessive amounts of medical equipment. It has also covered the competition between public hospitals in China, price gouging on prescription drugs, the lack of accessible infrastructure for disabled people, and the profit-driven management of big hospitals. A former staff writer said Health Insight’s reports had been censored and removed by internet regulators previously – mainly those that criticised the zero-Covid policy and the healthcare system. The other outlet blocked this week, Media Camp, is a WeChat public account founded by investigative journalists that has published multiple articles on the difficulties faced by Chinese reporters. A recent article looked at the case of a reporter who was beaten by police last month while covering an accident in which two teachers were killed in the southern province of Guizhou. Online media outlets are severely restricted in China and need an official background to obtain accreditation, especially for current affairs and financial reporting. Outlets including Health Insight can survive in a “grey area” unless they delve into sensitive issues. Zhan Jiang, a retired professor who used to teach journalism at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the move to block the two outlets was “arbitrary” and showed a “lack of lawfulness”. Why a joke about the PLA has got China’s stand-up comics worried Last month, well-known financial writer Wu Xiaobo ’s Weibo account was also suspended. Weibo said Wu had “posted content that attacked the current policy and management system by speculating on the unemployment rate and spreading harmful information such as smearing the development of the securities market”.