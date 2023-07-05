William Lai Ching-te has long been regarded as “deep green” – a reference to the more radical, pro-independence leanings within Taiwan’s ruling party. Photo: Facebook
William Lai Ching-te has long been regarded as “deep green” – a reference to the more radical, pro-independence leanings within Taiwan’s ruling party. Photo: Facebook
Taiwan election 2024
China /  Politics

Taiwanese presidential hopeful William Lai stresses cross-strait status quo in bid to appease US, Beijing

  • In Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Taiwan’s would-be leader says he has no plans to declare independence and offers ‘four-pillar plan for peace’
  • Analysts say the article, published on US Independence Day, aims to reassure Washington that the DPP candidate will not provoke trouble if elected

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
William Lai Ching-te has long been regarded as “deep green” – a reference to the more radical, pro-independence leanings within Taiwan’s ruling party. Photo: Facebook
William Lai Ching-te has long been regarded as “deep green” – a reference to the more radical, pro-independence leanings within Taiwan’s ruling party. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE