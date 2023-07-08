Taiwan ’s main opposition Kuomintang is expected to keep the faith in Hou You-ih and a “pro-peace” cross-strait agenda for next year’s presidential race , despite his lack of popular support and divisive effect on the party. Hou, mayor of New Taipei City since 2018, received a record low support rate of 17 per cent in the most recent survey by pro-independence pollster Normal Country Promotion Foundation. Vice-president William Lai Ching-te, the candidate for the ruling independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has a clear lead in the race, according to the poll results released on Tuesday. Lai garnered 34 per cent support in the poll, followed by Ko Wen-je of the new and relatively pro-Beijing Taiwan People’s Party with 25 per cent. Taiwan is due to vote for a new president in January, with both Beijing and Washington watching the outcome closely. The stakes this time are particularly high, as Beijing reacts to Taipei’s closer US ties with unprecedented cross-strait military pressure. To Beijing, Taiwan is a breakaway province awaiting reunification , by force if need be, and with no right to official exchanges with other governments. While the US does not view the self-ruled island as independent, it is opposed to any forcible change to the status quo. KMT is by far Taiwan’s largest opposition party and Beijing’s best hope of taming spiralling tensions amid worsening US rivalry. It is also the Taiwanese party with the most frequent cross-strait interactions . Taiwan’s KMT to send delegation to mainland China forum despite warnings But the poll trends threaten to upend what has for decades been a two-party contest between the independence-leaning DPP and the KMT, leader of the pro-unification “blue” camp. Analysts put Hou’s poor poll showing down to divisions within the KMT regarding his candidature, such as his less-than-ideal public speaking skills and perceived deficiencies as a leader. With barely six months to go for the presidential vote, the KMT is still struggling with internal divisions and has failed to fully support the nominated candidate. Chang Wu-ueh, director of the Tamkang University Cross-Strait Relations Research Centre, said the poll results showed that “there were still different views of him within KMT”. “Hou has never been highly consistent in support for the party, and many are still dissatisfied with him,” Chang said. For instance, Hou did not back former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu when he ran for president as the KMT candidate in 2020. The KMT national congress on July 23 will be “an important date” for Hou, Zhang said, citing speculation that his candidacy might be revoked, though he does not think that would happen. “I think that is unlikely, because there is no other appropriate candidate … and if he wins the final nomination [at the congress], many KMT members will come back to support him,” Chang said. KMT leader Eric Li-luan Chu has ruled out the possibility of Hou being replaced. He said on Wednesday that the party “fully supported” Hou’s policies, including on cross-strait relations. Other notable party members, including former vice chair Hung Hsiu-chu and former legislative head Wang Jin-pying have also sought to dispel notions of any change in candidacy. Ni Yongjie, director of the Shanghai Institute of Taiwan Studies, echoed Chang in saying Hou was up against obstacles within the KMT, apart from having to tackle campaign “attacks” from the DPP – flag bearer of Taiwan’s pro-independence “green” camp. “The blue camp is not well integrated, there is not enough support for Hou, and there is not enough unity,” Ni said. Hou also has some personal shortcomings, such as “being better at implementation rather than policymaking”, due to his background as a police officer, and he is not an eloquent speaker compared to the likes of Ko, Ni said. However, the “unfavourable” support rate was a “temporary” matter and Hou “still had a chance” of winning, Ni said. “The blue camp needs to understand that it has to speed up support mobilisation for him.” How William Lai’s ‘deep green’ Taiwan politics became a red line for Beijing There has also been speculation that billionaire Foxconn founder Terry Gou might join the presidential fray as an independent candidate, after failing to secure the KMT nomination. Ni said this has also affected Hou’s support rate. On Monday, for the first time after being picked as the KMT candidate, Hou revealed a clear stance on cross-strait relations, which is at the centre of the 2024 presidential race. Hou said he endorsed the 1992 Consensus in line with the Constitution of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s formal name for itself, but was against its interpretation as “one country, two systems” as declared by Beijing. The “1992 Consensus” is a tacit agreement that there is only “one China” but the two sides may disagree on what that refers to. Beijing responded quickly to Hou’s remarks, with its Taiwan Affairs Office reaffirming its willingness “to maintain positive interactions with all political parties on the island, including the KMT, on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus”. Chang at Tamkang said Hou had long remained vague on the cross-strait issue, and his recent remarks would help him “win support within the KMT”. “Hou has to have a better stance and a clear position on cross-strait affairs. [As] the 1992 Consensus may not be the consensus of the Taiwanese people, but it is the consensus within the party.”