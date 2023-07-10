Soldiers hold up a Taiwanese flag as they take part in drills simulating defence against a cross-strait attack, in Kaohsiung in January. Taiwan votes in presidential and legislative elections in January 2024. Photo: AP
Mainland China running ‘more subtle’ campaign to sway 2024 vote, Taipei says

  • Hostile anti-DPP rhetoric of previous election years absent as Beijing hypes up greater risk of war if independence-leaning party stays in power
  • Mind games, soft concessions like lifting import bans and disinformation are also techniques in play, source at Taiwan’s top spy agency says

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:39pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Soldiers hold up a Taiwanese flag as they take part in drills simulating defence against a cross-strait attack, in Kaohsiung in January. Taiwan votes in presidential and legislative elections in January 2024. Photo: AP
