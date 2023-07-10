Soldiers hold up a Taiwanese flag as they take part in drills simulating defence against a cross-strait attack, in Kaohsiung in January. Taiwan votes in presidential and legislative elections in January 2024. Photo: AP
Mainland China running ‘more subtle’ campaign to sway 2024 vote, Taipei says
- Hostile anti-DPP rhetoric of previous election years absent as Beijing hypes up greater risk of war if independence-leaning party stays in power
- Mind games, soft concessions like lifting import bans and disinformation are also techniques in play, source at Taiwan’s top spy agency says
Soldiers hold up a Taiwanese flag as they take part in drills simulating defence against a cross-strait attack, in Kaohsiung in January. Taiwan votes in presidential and legislative elections in January 2024. Photo: AP