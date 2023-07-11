Huang Deyi remains out of prison since finishing his probation in late 2021. Photo: Weibo
Huang Deyi remains out of prison since finishing his probation in late 2021. Photo: Weibo
Human rights in China
China /  Politics

Chinese man convicted for building bridge ignites public debate over judicial power

  • Intermediate court in China takes up case of villager found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ for constructing river crossing in 2019
  • Some question whether China should eliminate the criminal offence, which has been used to jail dissidents and activists

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 7:25pm, 11 Jul, 2023

