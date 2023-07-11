Huang Deyi remains out of prison since finishing his probation in late 2021. Photo: Weibo
Chinese man convicted for building bridge ignites public debate over judicial power
- Intermediate court in China takes up case of villager found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ for constructing river crossing in 2019
- Some question whether China should eliminate the criminal offence, which has been used to jail dissidents and activists
