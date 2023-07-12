Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou (centre) poses with members of his delegation during a visit to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing in March. Photo: Xinhua
Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou (centre) poses with members of his delegation during a visit to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing in March. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Mainland China to send academic group to Taiwan after 3-year pause

  • The students and faculty members will travel at the invitation of organisation led by former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou
  • The trip comes as Beijing advocates for more exchanges with the island amid growing cross-strait tensions

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 4:18pm, 12 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou (centre) poses with members of his delegation during a visit to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing in March. Photo: Xinhua
Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou (centre) poses with members of his delegation during a visit to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing in March. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE