Shanghai legislation chief Dong Yunhu purged in China corruption investigation
- Head of Shanghai’s legislative body is the most senior official to be disgraced since the party’s major reshuffle in October
- Brief announcement by powerful party watchdog refers to ‘suspected violations of discipline and law’ the usual euphemism for graft
Dong Yunhu, who was appointed head of Shanghai’s lawmaking body in January, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Photo: Weibo