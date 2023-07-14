Cheng Feng has been with state-owned Shanghai United Media Group since it was founded in 2013. Photo: Baidu
China investigates CEO of Shanghai news portal The Paper for alleged corruption
- Cheng Feng is accused of ‘suspected violations of discipline and law’, Shanghai graft watchdog says, using usual euphemism for corruption
- Announcement comes less than a day after similar probe ordered into Shanghai’s top lawmaker Dong Yunhu by central Communist Party watchdog
