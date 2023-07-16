Milan Kundera’s writing struck a chord with readers in 1980s China. Photo: TNS
Books and literature
China

Chinese literary world reflects on how ‘Kundera fever’ chimed with country’s 1980s intellectual ferment

  • Translators and former students of Milan Kundera pay tribute to the Franco-Czech writer who died last week at the age of 94
  • His works were first translated into Chinese during the 1980s, a time when his writings chimed with the post-Cultural Revolution mood

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Jul, 2023

