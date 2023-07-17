Armed police officers stand guard at the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: Kyodo
Xinjiang
Xinjiang officials say they will fight back against Western efforts to ‘use region to contain China’

  • Region’s party chiefs say they will start new drive to generate favourable publicity about region, where they have been accused of widespread human rights abuses
  • Article in Communist Party journal also says diplomatic initiatives and efforts to use the law to counter Western sanctions will be stepped up

Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 6:02pm, 17 Jul, 2023

