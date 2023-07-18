China’s notorious mining industry will be singled out for special attention by authorities after yet another recent disaster, this time in Liaoning province. Photo: WEIBO
China pledges ‘crackdown on cover-ups’ after recent deadly mining disaster
- Country’s top safety chief promises special investigation of under-reported mining accidents
- Four officials are being investigated for a suspected a cover-up after a recent fatal mine accident in northeast China
