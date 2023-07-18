In an opinion article, Foxconn’s Terry Gou (centre) said Taiwan’s current leaders had “greatly aggravated the threat of war”. Photo: Facebook / Terry Gou
Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou’s Washington Post op-ed hints he hasn’t ruled out presidential run, analysts say
- The Foxconn founder touts one-China framework and takes ruling DPP to task, suggesting he would better manage cross-strait ties, experts say
- Local media expect the billionaire to announce bid next month as an independent candidate after failing to secure KMT nomination
