In an opinion article, Foxconn’s Terry Gou (centre) said Taiwan’s current leaders had “greatly aggravated the threat of war”. Photo: Facebook / Terry Gou
Taiwan election 2024
China /  Politics

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou’s Washington Post op-ed hints he hasn’t ruled out presidential run, analysts say

  • The Foxconn founder touts one-China framework and takes ruling DPP to task, suggesting he would better manage cross-strait ties, experts say
  • Local media expect the billionaire to announce bid next month as an independent candidate after failing to secure KMT nomination

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Jul, 2023

