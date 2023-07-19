Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping underlines China is on its own carbon reduction path during US climate envoy John Kerry’s Beijing visit

  • Commitment to reduce emissions is ‘unswerving’ but will not be controlled by anyone else, Chinese leader tells senior officials
  • The president’s remarks coincide with US special envoy on climate change John Kerry’s trip to Beijing for talks

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 1:50pm, 19 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE