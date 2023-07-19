Taiwanese presidential front runner William Lai Ching-te speaks at a convention of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei on July 16. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing says Taiwan presidential hopeful William Lai will sell out the island to the US
- China ramps up rebuke of leading presidential contender in Wall Street Journal article accusing Lai of ‘betraying the totality of the Chinese nation’
- Opinion piece by Chinese embassy blasts ‘despicable’ DPP, warning independence efforts are ‘doomed’
Taiwanese presidential front runner William Lai Ching-te speaks at a convention of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei on July 16. Photo: Kyodo