Taiwanese presidential front runner William Lai Ching-te speaks at a convention of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei on July 16. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan election 2024
China /  Politics

Beijing says Taiwan presidential hopeful William Lai will sell out the island to the US

  • China ramps up rebuke of leading presidential contender in Wall Street Journal article accusing Lai of ‘betraying the totality of the Chinese nation’
  • Opinion piece by Chinese embassy blasts ‘despicable’ DPP, warning independence efforts are ‘doomed’

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 4:34pm, 19 Jul, 2023

