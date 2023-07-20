Hao Jinsong was well known for his work acting in the public interest. Photo: Peter Ford
Chinese citizens’ rights activist Hao Jinsong jailed for 9 years for fraud and picking quarrels and provoking trouble
- Hao’s campaigns to defend people’s rights once attracted favourable coverage in state media for his work to defend consumer rights
- Details of the case have not been made public, but picking quarrels and provoking troubles is a catch-all charge
