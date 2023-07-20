China’s top legislative and political advisory bodies have long seated prominent entrepreneurs from the private sector. Photo: Xinhua
China vows to include ‘outstanding people’ from private sector in politics at all levels as economy falters
- 31-point Communist Party and State Council action plan calls for ‘outstanding’ private sector candidates to join lawmaking and advisory bodies
- Guideline to boost private sector issued at ‘critical juncture’, as ‘the market sentiment is very bad in China’, analyst in Singapore says
