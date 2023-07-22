The Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, celebrated his 88th birthday earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE/TRIPTA
As the clock ticks, is Beijing ready to renew talks with the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s spiritual leader?
- Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader says Chinese officials have reached out, adding he is ‘always open to talk’
- It is critical to resume negotiations on succession ‘while the Dalai Lama is still alive’, representative says
The Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, celebrated his 88th birthday earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE/TRIPTA