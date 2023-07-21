Veterans are applauded as they arrive in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People in October 2020. Photo: AFP
China’s 57 million military veterans in line for better support with new dedicated civil service ranks
- China is for the first time training public officials to serve ex-service personnel, as permanent civil servants under the Ministry of Veterans Affairs
- Six pilot zones have held training and graduation ceremonies for new team of officials tasked with managing vast network of veterans’ service centres
