Prominent law professor He Weifang, an outspoken advocate for judicial independence and rule of law in China, is set to retire this week, bidding farewell to a decades-long career. He, who turned 63 on Monday, is known for being vocal in his opinions on the Chinese judicial system and is one of a number of liberal-leaning intellectuals who have previously been silenced or censored for dissenting views. In a brief message sent to the South China Morning Post, He confirmed his retirement from Peking University but declined the request of an interview, asking for privacy at this time. In 2011, He was named in Foreign Policy’s top 100 global thinkers list. The magazine said he was “an outspoken critic of the Chinese legal system” and a “long-time writer on judicial abuses who says he sees China growing more repressive over time [and] reform cannot come fast enough”. He has remained one of the most vocal scholars in China, and for some time has been regularly visited by foreign leaders seeking to engage with Chinese intellectuals during business trips, including former German chancellor Angela Merkel . Chinese free speech advocate takes aim at Tencent over account shutdown During the pandemic, He openly criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak after the death of whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang . He wrote a handwritten letter – to bypass censors – posted on social media platform WeChat in February 2020, in which he noted that a lack of oversight by the media, poor governance and an information blackout were the main factors contributing to the spread of Covid-19. The academic first came to public attention in the mid-1990s, when he began writing articles and books aimed at educating the general population on the judicial system, according to Sida Liu, a professor of law and sociology at the University of Hong Kong. “I think he might be one of the most influential [scholars] from the mid to late 90s until about 2010 among the Chinese legal profession in Chinese society,” Liu said, noting the scholar at the time would give dozens of public lectures in different cities every year. His discussion on judicial reforms and concepts of the rule of law, which might be considered too liberal now, at the time reflected the mainstream ideas among the legal profession, Liu said. Liu, who had his thesis supervised by He when he was an undergraduate student at Peking University, remembers him as a hugely popular teacher who could give eloquent lectures without referring to any notes and who was open to discussions with students – something which was rare at the time. Yang Xuelin, a veteran criminal lawyer based in Beijing, said He was widely respected, describing him as a “very conscientious and responsible intellectual”. Yang said He gave lectures on constitutions and human rights for lawyers. He was also outspoken over many legal cases, including the high-profile wrongful conviction of Li Zhuang , a former lawyer who was jailed for fabricating evidence for a crime boss prosecuted during disgraced former Chongqing party boss Bo Xilai’s anti-triad campaign. Li was arrested in 2009 while defending a suspect Bo was determined to convict, and the case came as a shock to many in the country at that time. In 2013, Bo was jailed on corruption charges and abuse of power. “For us as lawyers, we certainly hope that there will be more such voices [from legal scholars],” said Yang, who represented Li’s case. “Law is a practical subject that needs study and research of current individual cases.” For Li’s case, He was among a number of prominent academics and lawyers who pointed out that the case had failed procedural justice, the idea of fairness in the administration of legal proceedings. He wrote an open letter at the time, criticising the lack of judicial independence when “the verdicts [for some major cases] are decided in advance before the case is even heard, and the final hearing is mere formality”. Born in 1960, He studied at the Southwest University of Political Science and Law and completed his master’s degree in foreign legal history at the China University of Political Science and Law. He was also a visiting scholar to Harvard Law School in the late 1990s, according to his faculty profile. In 1985, He began teaching at the China University of Political Science and Law, moving to Peking University in 1995. His research and expertise include comparative law, legal theory and foreign legal history. The scholar has frequently called for constitutional rule and political reforms. “The doctrine of communism inevitably leads to slavery, because it takes away people’s right to think and to express – and these problems have not been properly resolved,” he said in an interview with the Post in 2013. He has written a number of books, including one titled In the Name of Justice: Striving for the Rule of Law in China , which was released by the Brookings Institution Press in 2012. Cheng Li, a professor formerly with the Brookings Institution who now heads a new research centre at the University of Hong Kong, wrote in the introduction for the book: “It is difficult to characterise [He] as either an optimist or a pessimist, an idealist or a pragmatist. “On the one hand, he is optimistic in that he has devoted his entire career to fighting for justice and constitutionalism in China. It is in part due to his tireless efforts that the country has witnessed remarkable growth in the legal profession,” Li wrote. “On the other hand, however, he is soberly aware that party leaders wield unrestrained power, there is unprecedented official corruption, many high-profile lawsuits result in unfair verdicts and civil rights activists are treated in an unlawful manner. Lack of free speech in China helped spread of coronavirus, says professor “What is truly remarkable about He Weifang is the fact that he seems to have combined, in a marvellously engaging and balanced way, both idealism and pragmatism in his search for a constitutional China.” At home, the scholar encountered insults and abusive words leftists wrote in his Weibo microblog that left him “ feeling disappointed and uncomfortable”. In late 2013, he decided to close his Weibo account. Liu said He’s ideas and thoughts have been consistent in the past decades, but “it could be that what’s really changed is our political environment and what kind of views are acceptable or considered mainstream”. Liu added: “A lot of changes have taken place in the past 20 years. Professor He has not changed, but our society and our political environment have changed.” Additional reporting by Jun Mai